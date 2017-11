BRIEF-Bawag Group 9-month EBT up 4 pct at 382 million euros

Nov 16 (Reuters) - BAWAG GROUP AG:

* 9-MONTH ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF EUR 382 MILLION, +4% VERSUS PRIOR YEAR​

* 9-MONTH ‍CORE REVENUES OF EUR 744 MILLION, +7%​

* ‍NET INTEREST INCOME ROSE 8% TO EUR 594 MILLION IN FIRST THREE QUARTERS 2017​

* 9-MONTH ‍NET COMMISSION INCOME INCREASED BY 3% TO EUR 151 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX (PBT) OF GREATER THAN EUR 500 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX (PBT) OF GREATER THAN EUR 500 MILLION​

* ‍SEES FY RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY GREATER THAN 16% AND FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO GREATER THAN 12% (POST Q4 DIVIDEND)​