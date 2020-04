April 23 (Reuters) - BAWAG Group AG:

* PTA-ADHOC: BAWAG GROUP AG: BAWAG GROUP WITHDRAWS 2020 TARGETS

* BAWAG -HAS TAKEN INCREMENTAL GENERAL RESERVE OF APPROX EUR 25 MILLION FOR Q1 ‘20 IN RETAIL, SME BUSINESS FOR DETERIORATING MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK DUE TO COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: