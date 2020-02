Feb 12 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc:

* BAXTER AND COSMED ANNOUNCE U.S. FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE OF Q-NRG+ INDIRECT CALORIMETRY DEVICE

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL - Q-NRG+ INDIRECT CALORIMETRY DEVICE EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN UNITED STATES AT ASPEN CONFERENCE IN MARCH 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: