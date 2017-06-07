BRIEF-Baxter announces U.S. FDA approval, commercial launch of ready-to-use clindamycin injection in saline

June 7 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc

* Baxter announces U.S. FDA approval and commercial launch of ready-to-use clindamycin injection in saline

* Baxter International Inc- remains committed to providing additional premixes in an effort to advance pharmacy efficiency and patient care.

