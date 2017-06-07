FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Baxter announces U.S. FDA approval, commercial launch of ready-to-use clindamycin injection in saline
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2017 / 3:39 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Baxter announces U.S. FDA approval, commercial launch of ready-to-use clindamycin injection in saline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc

* Baxter announces U.S. FDA approval and commercial launch of ready-to-use clindamycin injection in saline

* Baxter announces U.S. FDA approval and commercial launch of ready-to-use clindamycin injection in saline

* Baxter International - FDA approval and commercial launch of ready-to-use clindamycin injection in saline in three commonly prescribed formulations

* Baxter International Inc- remains committed to providing additional premixes in an effort to advance pharmacy efficiency and patient care.

* Baxter International Inc - Baxter's ready-to-use clindamycin injection in saline is now available to customers in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.