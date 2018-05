BRIEF-Baxter Declares Dividend And Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase

May 8 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc:

* BAXTER DECLARES DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASE

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC - ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC - 19 PERCENT RATE INCREASE MADE IN CONNECTION WITH DECLARATION OF A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.19 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK