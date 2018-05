BRIEF-Baxter Expects Sales To Grow ~5 Pct On Compounded Annual Basis At Constant Currency Rates From 2018 To 2023

May 21 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc:

* BAXTER HIGHLIGHTS BUSINESS STRATEGIES AND INNOVATION AT 2018 INVESTOR CONFERENCE

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC - BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC - NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC - NOW EXPECTS FREE CASH FLOW (OPERATING CASH FLOW LESS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES) OF APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BILLION IN 2020

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL - EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL - IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC - ALSO EXPECTS TO GENERATE FREE CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY $2.65 BILLION IN 2023