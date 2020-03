March 3 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc:

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC - FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH U.S. SEC

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL - DUE TO TIME & EFFORT REQUIRED TO COMPLETE PREPARATION OF RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS, UNABLE TO COMPLETE & FILE FORM 10-K

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL - CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO FILE FORM 10-K AS SOON AS REASONABLY PRACTICABLE, BUT NO LATER THAN MARCH 31, 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/38hP0W2) Further company coverage: