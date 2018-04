BRIEF-Baxter International Posts Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.71 From Continuing Operations

April 26 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc:

* BAXTER REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS AND INCREASES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.71 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE $2.7 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.62 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.49 TO $2.62

* INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.78, REVENUE VIEW $11.25 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BILLION, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS

* INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS

* BAXTER - Q1 SALES NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $25 MILLION DUE TO TEMPORARY MANUFACTURING DISRUPTIONS IN PUERTO RICO CAUSED BY HURRICANE MARIA

* QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BILLION INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS

* ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS

* DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO

* FOR Q2, COMPANY EXPECTS SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 9 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL - FOR Q2, CO EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $0.69 TO $0.71 PER DILUTED SHARE

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70, REVENUE VIEW $2.81 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: