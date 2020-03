March 23 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc:

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC - JAMES K. SACCARO, CFO, TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 VIRUS

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC - SACCARO CONTINUES TO PERFORM HIS RESPONSIBILITIES FROM HOME, ALONG WITH MOST OF BAXTER’S OFFICE-BASED EMPLOYEES.

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC - A MEMBER OF BAXTER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 AND IS RECOVERING WELL IN HOSPITAL Source : (bit.ly/2wz1qf7) Further company coverage: