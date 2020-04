BRIEF-Baxter Provides Update On Covid-19 Response Efforts

April 15 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc:

* BAXTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON COVID-19 RESPONSE EFFORTS

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC - HIRING UP TO 2,000 NEW EMPLOYEES GLOBALLY

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC - HAS BOOSTED ITS CAPACITY AND PRODUCTION TO HELP ADDRESS HIGHER DEMAND FOR PRODUCTS INCLUDING PRISMAX AND PRISMAFLEX

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL - SINCE EMERGENCE OF COVID-19, DEMAND FOR CERTAIN BAXTER PRODUCTS HAS INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY COMPARED TO NORMAL ORDERING LEVELS

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC - MAXIMIZING PRODUCTION OF CRITICAL MEDICAL PRODUCTS

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL - ALL BAXTER FACILITIES MANUFACTURING BLOOD PURIFICATION PRODUCTS ARE MAXIMIZING PRODUCTION LEVELS

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC - BAXTER IS INCREASING ITS ACCESS TO AIR FREIGHT CAPACITY

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL - ALL BAXTER FACILITIES MANUFACTURING BLOOD PURIFICATION PRODUCTS ARE CONTINUING TO PURSUE ALL OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER INCREASE SUPPLY

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC - INCREASING FREQUENCY OF TRANSPORTING CRITICALLY NEEDED MEDICAL DEVICES AND MEDICINES BACK AND FORTH BETWEEN U.S. AND EUROPE

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC - 800 OF NEW POSITIONS ARE IN UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: