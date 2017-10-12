BRIEF-Baxter provides update on Puerto Rico recovery status post Hurricane Maria

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc

* Baxter provides update on Puerto Rico recovery status post Hurricane Maria

* Baxter International Inc - ‍company expects to mitigate earnings impact from Hurricane Maria​

* Baxter International Inc - ‍resumed limited production at all Puerto Rico manufacturing sites​

* Baxter International Inc - ‍Baxter’s three Puerto Rico manufacturing sites sustained minimal structural damage from impact of Hurricane Maria​

* Baxter - co granted discretion for temporary importation of some products from facilities in Ireland, Australia to support product supply for U.S. market​

* Baxter International Inc - ‍company does not manufacture large volume sterile solutions, such as its 1 liter IV solutions, in Puerto Rico​