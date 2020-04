BRIEF-Baxter Reports First-Quarter 2020 Results

April 30 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc:

* BAXTER REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64

* Q1 REVENUE $2.8 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $2.75 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.72 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL - NOT IN POSITION TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR Q2 OR FULL-YEAR 2020 AT THIS TIME

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL - IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, SAW SIGNIFICANT INCREASES IN DEMAND FOR SEVERAL PRODUCTS, PARTICULARLY IN LATTER PART OF Q1

* QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.2 BILLION, INCREASING 9% ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 8% ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL - QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.6 BILLION INCREASED 4% ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 8% ON BOTH A CONSTANT CURRENCY AND OPERATIONAL BASIS