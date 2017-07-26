FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 days ago
BRIEF-Baxter reports second-quarter 2017 results
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Baxter reports second-quarter 2017 results

3 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc

* Baxter reports second-quarter 2017 results and provides updated financial outlook for 2017 and 2020

* Sees FY 2020 adjusted earnings per share $3.25 to $3.40

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $2.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.59 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.34 to $2.40 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.58 to $0.60 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.85 to $1.95

* Baxter International Inc says financial outlook for 2020 increased to reflect strong operational execution and ongoing business transformation initiatives

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Baxter International Inc says Q2 sales within U.S. were $1.1 billion, advancing 4 percent

* Baxter International Inc - for FY2017 raising financial outlook for year and now expects sales growth of approximately 3 percent on a reported basis

* Company expects sales growth of approximately 4 percent on a reported basis for Q3

* Baxter - Q2 international sales totaled about $1.5 billion, representing a 2 percent decrease on reported basis and 1 percent increase on a constant currency basis

* Baxter International Inc - expects sales to grow approximately 4 percent on a compounded annual basis from 2016 to 2020

* Baxter International - expects sales growth of approximately 5 percent on a constant currency basis and approximately 6 percent operationally for Q3

* Baxter - anticipates an adjusted operating margin in 2020 of approximately 20 percent as compared to previous guidance of 17 to 18 percent

* Capital expenditures are expected to total $650 million in 2020

* Increased its cash flow expectations for 2020 and now anticipates operating cash flow of approximately $2.65 billion

* Baxter International Inc - company anticipates 2020 adjusted diluted earnings of $3.25 to $3.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.