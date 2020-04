April 21 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc:

* BAXTER - IN 2020, AUDIT COMMITTEE TO CONTINUE TO ACTIVELY OVERSEE REMEDIAL ACTIONS TO HELP ENSURE THAT EVENTS LEADING TO RESTATEMENT DO NOT RECUR

* BAXTER - BOARD DETERMINED TO FURTHER REDUCE CFO'S 2019 CASH BONUS BY $164,970 AND HIS 2020 EQUITY AWARD TARGET OPPORTUNITY BY 50% Source: (bit.ly/34WSVrg) Further company coverage: