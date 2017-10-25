BRIEF-Baxter sees Q4 revenue to be negatively impacted by about $70 mln due to temporary manufacturing disruptions resulting from Hurricane Maria​

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc

* Baxter reports third-quarter 2017 results and updates financial outlook for full-year 2017

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.45 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $2.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.66 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $0.56 to $0.59 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.40 to $2.43 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.85 to $1.93

* Baxter International Inc - ‍qtrly sales within U.S. were approximately $1.1 billion, advancing 8 percent​

* Baxter International - Sees Q4 revenue to be negatively impacted by about $70 million due to temporary manufacturing disruptions resulting from Hurricane Maria​

* Baxter - Qtrly ‍international sales about $1.6 billion, representing a 5 percent increase on reported basis and a 4 percent increase on a constant currency basis​

* Baxter International - ‍For FY 2017, co now expects sales growth of about 4 percent on a reported basis, about 4 percent on a constant currency basis​

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.64 from continuing operations excluding items

* Baxter International Inc - ‍Remains in limited production across all three manufacturing sites in Puerto Rico​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.39, revenue view $10.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: