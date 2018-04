April 3 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Orsted:

* SAYS BAY STATE WIND, ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH EVERSOURCE , HAS AGREED WITH STEEL PIPE MAKER EEW TO OPEN AND STAFF A MASSACHUSETTS FACILITY TO MANUFACTURE OFFSHORE WIND COMPONENTS

* THE NEW FACILITY, MANUFACTURING AND LOAD-OUT WILL GENERATE APPROXIMATELY 500 ANNUAL CONSTRUCTION JOBS WITH UP TO 1,200 ADDITIONAL ANNUAL INDIRECT JOBS IN THE LOCAL COMMUNITY Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)