April 11 (Reuters) - BayCom Corp:

* BAYCOM CORP FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $57.5 MLN - SEC FILING

* BAYCOM CORP SAYS FIG PARTNERS LLC AND D.A. DAVIDSON & CO. ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO

* BAYCOM CORP SAYS COMMON STOCK HAS BEEN APPROVED FOR LISTING ON NASDAQ GLOBAL SELECT MARKET UNDER SYMBOL “BCML”

* BAYCOM CORP SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE