March 29 (Reuters) - Bayer AG:

* SAYS RIVAROXABAN SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED RISK OF MAJOR VENOUS THROMBOEMBOLISM FOLLOWING NONMAJOR ORTHOPAEDIC SURGERY

* FOR PRIMARY EFFICACY OUTCOME, RIVAROXABAN WAS SUPERIOR TO ENOXAPARIN FOR PREVENTION OF MAJOR VTE.