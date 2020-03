March 28 (Reuters) - Bayer AG:

* SAYS XARELTO™ 2.5 MG PLUS ASPIRIN SIGNIFICANTLY LOWERED COMBINED RISK OF LIMB ISCHEMIA AND MAJOR CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH SYMPTOMATIC PERIPHERAL ARTERY DISEASE POST REVASCULARIZATION Source text: bit.ly/2wIJdMj