March 13 (Reuters) -

* BAYER HAS AGREED DRAFT SETTLEMENT TERMS WITH SIX LAW FIRMS IN CASE INVOLVING HERBICIDE AND CANCER CLAIMS- WSJ, CITING SOURCES

* BAYER AND PLAINTIFFS ATTORNEYS HAVE BEEN DISCUSSING SETTLEMENT IN $10 BILLION RANGE- WSJ, CITING SOURCES Source text : [ID:on.wsj.com/3aSiqvn]