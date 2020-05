May 14 (Reuters) - BAYER AG:

* BAYER AND ARCHERDX ANNOUNCE GLOBAL COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS)-BASED COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC (CDX) FOR VITRAKVI® (LAROTRECTINIB)

* FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)