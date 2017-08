Aug 11 (Reuters) - BAYER AG

* BAYER AND SICIT 2000 SIGN EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT‍​

* Financial Terms Were Not Disclosed‍​

* UNDER THE AGREEMENT, BAYER WILL COMMERCIALIZE BAYFOLAN COBRE AND BAYFOLAN AKTIVATOR FOR FOLIAR USES IN VARIOUS CROPS WORLDWIDE Source text - bit.ly/2vVhOoj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)