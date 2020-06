June 9 (Reuters) - Bayer AG:

* BAYER ANIMAL HEALTH AND BIOIBERICA COMPANION ANIMAL HEALTH HAVE SIGNED A STRATEGIC DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE AND MARKET SELECTED PRODUCTS FROM BIOIBERICA’S PORTFOLIO IN GERMANY, AUSTRIA, FRANCE, BELGIUM, THE NETHERLANDS AND KOREA, STARTING IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* FOR SPAIN AND PORTUGAL, THE TWO COMPANIES ENTERED A CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY MARKET THE PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)