Feb 10 (Reuters) - Bayer AG:

* BAYER, MEIOGENIX COLLABORATE TO ACCELERATE AGRICULTURAL INNOVATION THROUGH THE DEVELOPMENT OF UNIQUE TECHNOLOGIES

* ACCELERATING DEVELOPMENT OF MEIOGENIX’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES RELATED TO PLANT BREEDING AND GENOME EDITING APPLICATIONS

* RESEARCH COLLABORATION HAS THE POTENTIAL TO DELIVER MUCH-NEEDED PLANT HEALTH AND NUTRITION IMPROVEMENTS TO FOOD CROPS Source text: bit.ly/2w4HekQ (Berlin Speed Desk)