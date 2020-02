Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bayer AG:

* CFO SAYS WE HAVE PLENTY OF FLEXIBILITY TO FINANCE ANY GLYPHOSATE SETTLEMENT DUE TO FREE CASH FLOW, PROCEEDS FROM PAST DIVESTMENTS, SHORT-TERM BRIDGE LOANS IF NEEDED

* CFO SAYS PREVIOUSLY EYED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME RATHER UNLIKELY IN NEAR FUTURE

* CFO SAYS NO GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT NEEDED ON MONSANTO ACQUISITION WHEN ASSUMING AVERAGE ANALYST ESTIMATE OF ABOUT $10 BILLION FOR A GLYPHOSATE SETTLEMENT Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)