BRIEF-Bayer Cropscience Agreed To Settle A Lawsuit Brought By Calyxt In Delaware Chancery Court

May 15 (Reuters) - Bayer AG:

* CALYXT INC - BAYER CROPSCIENCE LP HAS AGREED TO SETTLE A LAWSUIT BROUGHT BY CALYXT IN DELAWARE CHANCERY COURT

* CALYXT - UNDER SETTLEMENT, PARTIES AGREED BAYER WILL DESTROY ANY TECHNOLOGY, RELATED PRODUCT AND CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION COVERED BY LICENSE AGREEMENT

* CALYXT INC - SETTLEMENT CONFIRMS BAYER CROPSCIENCE AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES HAVE NO ACCESS TO CALYXT TECHNOLOGY OR INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

* CALYXT INC- UNDER SETTLEMENT, PARTIES AGREED BAYER WILL PERMANENTLY ABANDON PATENT APPLICATIONS BASED ON OR INCLUDE DATA RELATED TO COVERED TECHNOLOGY

* CALYXT INC - SETTLEMENT CONFIRMS BAYER AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES HAVE NO ACCESS TO CALYXT TECHNOLOGY OR INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY