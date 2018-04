April 20 (Reuters) - Bayer AG:

* CONDITION FOR RUSSIAN APPROVAL WAS TRANSFER OF DEFINED TECHNOLOGIES TO RUSSIAN RECIPIENTS IN THE AREA OF SEEDS BREEDING, DIGITAL FARMING FOR 5 YEARS

* WILL ALSO GRANT NON-DISCRIMINATORY ACCESS TO DIGITAL FARMING TECHNOLOGIES AFTER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN RUSSIAN FEDERATION

* ARE WORKING CLOSELY WITH THE AUTHORITIES WORLDWIDE WITH THE GOAL OF CLOSING THE TRANSACTION IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018