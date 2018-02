Feb 28 (Reuters) - BAYER AG:

* BAYER -FUNDAMENTALLY DISAGREES WITH EFSA’S UPDATED RISK ASSESSMENT CONCLUSIONS FOR ACTIVE SUBSTANCES IMIDACLOPRID AND CLOTHIANIDIN‍​

* BAYER - WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH FARMERS, BEEKEEPERS AND REGULATORS ON SOLUTIONS THAT HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON BEE HEALTH Source text - bit.ly/2oBjpL1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)