Sept 15 (Reuters) - BAYER AG:

* RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR RIVAROXABAN 10 MG ONCE DAILY FOR EXTENDED PREVENTION OF VENOUS THROMBOEMBOLISM

* ‍FINAL EUROPEAN COMMISSION DECISION EXPECTED BY NOVEMBER 2017​ Source text - bit.ly/2x6O0Vm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)