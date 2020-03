BRIEF-Bayer, India’s Curadev Sign Research Collaboration And License Agreement

March 23 (Reuters) - Bayer AG:

* BAYER AND CURADEV SIGN RESEARCH COLLABORATION AND LICENSE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NOVEL STING ANTAGONISTS ACROSS INDICATIONS

* COLLABORATION AIMS TO DISCOVER NEW DRUG CANDIDATES FOR TREATMENT OF LUNG DISEASES, CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES AND OTHER INFLAMMATORY DISEASES

* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, CURADEV WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT

* CURADEV WILL RECEIVE RESEARCH FUNDING DURING RESEARCH TERM AND MIGHT BE ELIGIBLE FOR PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL AND SALES MILESTONES OF POTENTIALLY OVER EUR 250 MILLION AS WELL AS ROYALTIES OF SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES OF NET SALES Source text for Eikon: (Berlin Speed Desk)