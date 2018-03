March 15 (Reuters) - Bayer Ag:

* BAYER ISSUES VOLUNTARY RECALL OF ALKA-SELTZER PLUS PRODUCTS DUE TO LABELLING ERROR ‍​

* BAYER AG - TO DATE, NO COMPLAINT HAS BEEN RECEIVED THAT RESULTED IN AN ADVERSE HEALTH CONSEQUENCE

* BAYER AG - ‍​AFFECTED PACKAGES ARE BEING RECALLED BECAUSE THE INGREDIENTS ON THE FRONT STICKER MAY NOT MATCH ACTUAL PRODUCT IN CARTON Source text for Eikon Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)