Feb 11 (Reuters) - Bayer AG:

* BAYER AND NUVISAN CREATE NEW RESEARCH UNIT IN BERLIN

* ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER A LARGE PART OF ITS BERLIN-BASED SMALL MOLECULE RESEARCH UNIT TO NUVISAN

* TRANSACTION TO CONTRIBUTE TO FURTHER STRENGTHENING HEALTHCARE CLUSTER IN BERLIN

* BAYER TO RETAIN SIGNIFICANT RESEARCH ACTIVITIES AND HEADQUARTERS FOR THE COMPANY’S PHARMACEUTICALS DIVISION IN BERLIN Source text: bit.ly/37fqFiX (Berlin Speed Desk)