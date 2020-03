March 19 (Reuters) - Bayer AG:

* BAYER PARTNERS WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT ON MAJOR PRODUCT DONATION TO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS

* BAYER U.S. - WORKING WITH APPROPRIATE AGENCIES ON AN EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION FOR RESOCHIN’S USE IN U.S.

* BAYER U.S. - DONATION OF 3 MILLION TABLETS OF DRUG RESOCHIN