BRIEF-Bayer Reaches Agreement On Voluntary Special Audit Of Due Diligence Procedures

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bayer AG:

* BAYER REACHES AGREEMENT WITH STOCKHOLDER PROF. STRENGER ON VOLUNTARY SPECIAL AUDIT OF DUE DILIGENCE PROCEDURES

* AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR PROF. DR. HANS-JOACHIM BOECKING OF UNIVERSITY OF FRANKFURT TO REVIEW BAYER’S EXISTING SPECIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS FOR CONDUCTING DUE DILIGENCE ON MAJOR M&A TRANSACTIONS IN FUTURE AND SUMMARIZE THEM IN A REPORT

* BAYER WILL PUBLISH BOECKING’S REPORT ON ITS WEBSITE BY END OF MARCH

* IT HAS ALSO BEEN AGREED THAT LAWYER DR. RALPH WOLLBURG OF LINKLATERS AND PROF. DR. MATHIAS HABERSACK OF UNIVERSITY OF MUNICH WILL ISSUE MORE DETAILED STATEMENTS ABOUT LEGAL OPINIONS THEY PREPARED AT END OF 2018 AND IN EARLY 2019 CONCERNING DUTIES OF BOARD OF MANAGEMENT IN RELATION TO MONSANTO ACQUISITION