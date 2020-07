BRIEF-Bayer Remains Committed To Roundup Settlement

July 8 (Reuters) - BAYER AG:

* BAYER REMAINS COMMITTED TO ROUNDUP™ SETTLEMENT

* IS IN AGREEMENT WITH COUNSEL REPRESENTING PROPOSED ROUNDUP SETTLEMENT CLASS ON THEIR DECISION TO WITHDRAW PENDING MOTION FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF PARTIES’ ISSUE CLASS AGREEMENT

* CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT A SETTLEMENT ON APPROPRIATE TERMS IS IN BEST INTEREST OF BAYER AND ALL OF ITS STAKEHOLDERS.

* WITHDRAWAL WILL ENABLE PARTIES TO ADDRESS QUESTIONS RAISED BY FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT JUDGE VINCE CHHABRIA OF NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA Source text: bit.ly/2ZNhuVj Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)