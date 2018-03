BRIEF-Bayer Says Antitrust Procedure More Advanced in EU Than in U.S.

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bayer:

* CFO SAYS MONSANTNO DEAL VALUE INCLUDING DEBT NOW $62.5 BILLION VERSUS $63.5 PREVIOUSLY

* CFO SAYS CAPITAL INCREASE COULD BE CARRIED OUT BEFORE MONSANTO DEAL CLOSING BUT WILL NEED SUFFICIENT CERTAINTY THAT DEAL WILL CLOSE

* CEO SAYS BIG INTEREST FROM POTENTIAL BUYERS IN VEGETABLE SEED BUSINESS, FROM SEED COMPANIES AND FROM FINANCIAL INVESTORS

* EXEC CONDON SAYS OFFERING TO SELL MORE OR LESS BAYER‘S ENTIRE SEED BUSINESS TO WIN ANTITRUST APPRPOVAL

* EXEC WEINAND SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO AUGMENT DRUGS PIPELINE WITH EXTERNAL OPPORTUNITIES

* CEO SAYS ANTITRUST PROCEDURE MORE ADVANCED IN EUROPE THAN IN THE U.S. BUT ARE CONFIDENT THAT WE WILL MAKE FURTHER PROGRESS THERE OVER THE NEXT FEW WEEKS Further company coverage: