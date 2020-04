April 8 (Reuters) - BAYER AG:

* LAUNCHES PRE-FILLED SYRINGE TO ADMINISTER EYE MEDICATION EYLEA® IN EUROPE

* EC DECISION IS APPLICABLE TO ALL 27 EUROPEAN UNION MEMBER STATES AS WELL AS THE UK, ICELAND, NORWAY AND LIECHTENSTEIN

* EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS GRANTED APPROVAL FOR THE NEW EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION PRE-FILLED SYRINGE Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)