Feb 17 (Reuters) - Bayer AG:

* BAYER TO SWIFTLY APPEAL JURY DECISION IN DICAMBA CASE

* BAYER CLEARLY DISAGREES WITH JURY’S VERDICT AND IS VERY DISAPPOINTED WITH THIS RESULT

* WE WILL SWIFTLY APPEAL DECISION

* THERE WAS NO COMPETENT EVIDENCE PRESENTED WHICH SHOWED THAT MONSANTO'S PRODUCTS WERE PRESENT ON HIS FARM AND WERE RESPONSIBLE FOR HIS LOSSES