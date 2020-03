BRIEF-Bayer says Vericiguat significantly reduced risk of composite primary endpoint of cardiovascular death

March 28 (Reuters) - Bayer AG SAYS:

* VERICIGUAT SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED RISK OF COMPOSITE PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF CARDIOVASCULAR DEATH OR HEART FAILURE HOSPITALIZATION

* VICTORIA IS FIRST POSITIVE CONTEMPORARY OUTCOMES STUDY FOCUSED EXCLUSIVELY ON A CHRONIC HEART FAILURE PATIENT POPULATION FOLLOWING A WORSENING EVENT

* TREATMENT EFFECT ON COMPOSITE ENDPOINT OF CARDIOVASCULAR DEATH OR HEART FAILURE HOSPITALIZATION WAS CONSISTENTLY DEMONSTRATED REGARDLESS OF BACKGROUND HEART FAILURE THERAPY

* VERICIGUAT WAS WELL-TOLERATED - OVERALL INCIDENCE RATE OF ADVERSE EVENTS WAS COMPARABLE TO PLACEBO Source text: bit.ly/2JiErYH Further company coverage: