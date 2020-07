BRIEF-Bayer's Finerenone Meets Primary Endpoint In Phase III FIDELIO-DKD Renal Outcomes Study

July 9 (Reuters) - BAYER AG:

* BAYER’S FINERENONE MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE III FIDELIO-DKD RENAL OUTCOMES STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE AND TYPE 2 DIABETES

* THE RESULTS SHOW THAT THE INVESTIGATIONAL DRUG FINERENONE DELAYED THE PROGRESSION OF CKD BY SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCING THE COMBINED RISK OF TIME TO FIRST OCCURRENCE OF KIDNEY FAILURE, A SUSTAINED DECREASE OF ESTIMATED GLOMERULAR FILTRATION RATE (EGFR) GREATER THAN OR EQUAL TO 40% FROM BASELINE OVER A PERIOD OF AT LEAST FOUR WEEKS, OR RENAL DEATH

* CLINICAL DATA FROM FIDELIO-DKD WILL BE PRESENTED AT AN UPCOMING SCIENTIFIC MEETING

* WILL DISCUSS THE DATA WITH HEALTH AUTHORITIES REGARDING THE SUBMISSION OF MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION Source text: bit.ly/2ANHUhi Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)