July 9 (Reuters) - Bayer AG:

* BAYER’S FINERENONE MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE III FIDELIO-DKD RENAL OUTCOMES STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE AND TYPE 2 DIABETES

* BAYER - FINERENONE REDUCED COMBINED PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF RISK OF CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE PROGRESSION, KIDNEY FAILURE/KIDNEY DEATH VERSUS PLACEBO WHEN ADDED TO STANDARD OF CARE