FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bayer's Navigate Esus study halted early
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2017 / 8:21 PM / in 14 days

BRIEF-Bayer's Navigate Esus study halted early

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Bayer AG:

* Bayer’s navigate esus study halted early as it indicated comparable efficacy between treatment arms

* Says decision to halt trial was taken jointly by academic leadership of trial and sponsor bayer

* Bayer-Study at interim indicates no efficacy improvement over low dose aspirin, very little chance of showing overall benefit if study were completed

* Positive benefit risk profile of rivaroxaban remains unchanged in all licensed indications

* Bayer - while bleeding rates were low overall, an increase in bleeding was observed in rivaroxaban arm compared to low dose aspirin arm Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.