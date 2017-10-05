BRIEF-Bayer's Navigate Esus study halted early

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Bayer AG:
* Bayer’s navigate esus study halted early as it indicated comparable efficacy between treatment arms
* Says decision to halt trial was taken jointly by academic leadership of trial and sponsor bayer
* Bayer-Study at interim indicates no efficacy improvement over low dose aspirin, very little chance of showing overall benefit if study were completed
* Positive benefit risk profile of rivaroxaban remains unchanged in all licensed indications
* Positive benefit risk profile of rivaroxaban remains unchanged in all licensed indications

* Bayer - while bleeding rates were low overall, an increase in bleeding was observed in rivaroxaban arm compared to low dose aspirin arm