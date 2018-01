BRIEF-Baylin Acquires Advantech Wireless Inc'S Radio Frequency And Microwave Divisions

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Baylin Technologies Inc:

* BAYLIN ACQUIRES ADVANTECH WIRELESS INC.‘S RADIO FREQUENCY AND MICROWAVE DIVISIONS

* BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES INC - DEAL FOR $49 MILLION UP-FRONT PURCHASE PRICE

* BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUISITION WAS FUNDED THROUGH NEW INDEBTEDNESS AND BAYLIN‘S EXISTING CASH RESOURCES​

* BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍ IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, BAYLIN HAS ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CROWN CAPITAL PARTNERS FOR $33 MILLION TERM LOAN​