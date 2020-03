BRIEF-Baylin Technologies Reports Quarterly Net Loss Per Share Of $0.36

March 11 (Reuters) - Baylin Technologies Inc:

* BAYLIN ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2019

* REVENUE WAS $30.0 MILLION IN FOURTH QUARTER OF 2019, DECREASE OF $6.0 MILLION

* QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE$0.36

* LIKE MANY OTHER COMPANIES DOING BUSINESS IN CHINA, CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HAS HAD A DISRUPTIVE EFFECT ON OUR BUSINESS

* BAYLIN-OPERATION AT REDUCED RATE&LABOUR SHORTAGES AT WUXI MANUFACTURING FACILITY HAS AFFECTED WIRELESS INFRASTRUCTURE & EMBEDDED ANTENNA SALES

* BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES- CORONAVIRUS COULD HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON OUR OPERATIONS AND OPERATING RESULTS IN CHINA AND OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE WE DO BUSINESS