Feb 20 (Reuters) - Baylin Technologies Inc:

* BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍SIGNING OF MASTER PURCHASE AGREEMENT BETWEEN GALTRONICS CORPORATION, UNIT OF BAYLIN, AND TIER 1 WIRELESS INFRASTRUCTURE OEM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: