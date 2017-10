Oct 9 (Reuters) - BAYN EUROPE AB

* MERGES BUSINESS AREA NAVIA AND EUREBA INTO A JOINT BUSINESS AREA

* ‍NEGOTIATIONS ARE ONGOING WITH POTENTIAL COOPERATION PARTNERS IN CHINA AS WELL AS IN EUROPE​

* TO CREATE NEW JOINT BUSINESS AREA WITH PLANNED INVESTMENT ON BRAND “TAKK!” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)