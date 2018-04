April 3 (Reuters) - Bayport Management Ltd:

* FOR FY ENDED DEC 31, AUDITED GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $156.5 MILLION VERSUS $118.3 MILLION

* FY AUDITED GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $1.3 MILLION VERSUS $27.1‍​ MILLION YEAR AGO Source text (bit.ly/2GRoPeW) Further company coverage: