Aug 15 (Reuters) - Bayport Management Ltd

* Q2 GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME $48.7 MILLION VERSUS $42.4 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* Q2 GROUP LOSS BEFORE TAX $4.5 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $17.6 MILLION A YEAR AGO