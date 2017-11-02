FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baytex Energy Q3 FFO per share C$0.33
November 2, 2017 / 10:57 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Baytex Energy Q3 FFO per share C$0.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Baytex Energy Corp

* Baytex reports q3 2017 results and board appointment

* Q3 FFO per share c$0.33

* Baytex Energy Corp - ‍ produced 69,310 BOE/d (80% oil and ngl) in Q3 and 70,473 BOE/d (79% oil and ngl) for first nine months of 2017​

* Baytex Energy Corp - ‍ tightened 2017 production guidance range to 69,500 BOE/d to 70,000 BOE/d despite impact of Hurricane Harvey in Q3​

* ‍tightened 2017 production guidance range to 69,500 to 70,000 BOE/d​

* Baytex Energy Corp - ‍ maintaining our capital budget guidance at $310 million to $330 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

