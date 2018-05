BRIEF-Baytex Reports Q1 Net Loss Per Share $0.27

May 3 (Reuters) - Baytex Energy Corp:

* BAYTEX REPORTS Q1 2018 RESULTS WITH CONTINUED STRONG EAGLE FORD PERFORMANCE

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.27

* QTRLY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 69,522 BOE/D (79% OIL AND NGL) IN Q1/2018, AS COMPARED TO 69,556 BOE/D (81% OIL AND NGL) IN Q4/2017

* BAYTEX ENERGY - 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE RANGE UNCHANGED WITH BUDGETED EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 TO $375 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$-0.12 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S